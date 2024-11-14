 Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train For 'Dakshin Darshan Yatra' To Depart From Indore On December 16
The passengers can board the train from Indore, Dewas, Ujjain, Shujalpur, Sehore, Sant Hirdaram Nagar, Rani Kamalapati, Itarsi and Betul station.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, November 14, 2024, 07:35 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bharat Gaurav tourist train is scheduled to leave from the city of Indore on December 16 for ‘South Darshan Yatra’. This train will pass through 9 stations of the central state (Madhya Pradesh).

Tourist train to cover Tirupati, Rameswaram

The passengers can board the train from Indore, Dewas, Ujjain, Shujalpur, Sehore, Sant Hirdaram Nagar, Rani Kamalapati, Itarsi and Betul station, informed the railway officials on Thursday.

In this journey of 9 nights and 10 days, places of Tirupati, Rameswaram, Madurai, Kanyakumari and Trivandrum will be covered.

On-board, off-board meals included in package

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is offering this all-inclusive tour which includes reservation charges in the Bharat Gaurav train, on-board and off-board meals, road transport used in sight-seeing , accommodation as per itinerary, tour escorts during the trip, travel insurance, on-board security and housekeeping services.

Fore more information, you can check IRCTC website or click on the link:

https://www.irctctourism.com/pacakage_description?packageCode=WZBG29

Secunderabad - Danapur SF Express cancelled

Besides, Secunderabad- Danapur SF Express passing through Itarsi of Bhopal Railway division will remain cancelled from on November 16, i.e. on Saturday. The cancellation will be valid from originating place due to the derailment of a goods train.

