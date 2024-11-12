IN PICS: 7 Must-Visit Places To Explore In Madhya Pradesh During Winter

By: Sunanda Singh | November 12, 2024
Madhya Pradesh is one of the best places to travel in winter. Take a look at some of the places that you can add to your travel bucket list.
Panchmarhi is one of the hidden gems of the state. This hill station, nestled amidst the Satpura Ranges and lush greenery, is a unique blend of natural beauty and serenity.
Mandu or Mandavgad is a must-visit place for history enthusiasts. It is located 97 Km from Indore.
Madhya Pradesh is famous for its culture, food, traditions and religious significance, and Khajuraho is one of them. The Marvelous Temple is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Another place to visit during the winter is Orchha, a historical town nestled with religious sites, rivers, and palaces.
Janapav is another famous place to visit, renowned for its mesmerising beauty and tranquillity.
Gulawat Lotus Valley is the largest Loutus valley in Asia. It is located in Gulawat village near Tehsil Hatod.
Upper Lake in Bhopal is a stunning lake, and the best time to visit is during the winter months from October to March.
