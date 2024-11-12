IN PICS: 7 Must-Visit Places To Explore In Madhya Pradesh During Winter

By: Sunanda Singh | November 12, 2024

Madhya Pradesh is one of the best places to travel in winter. Take a look at some of the places that you can add to your travel bucket list.

Canva

Panchmarhi is one of the hidden gems of the state. This hill station, nestled amidst the Satpura Ranges and lush greenery, is a unique blend of natural beauty and serenity.

Canva

Mandu or Mandavgad is a must-visit place for history enthusiasts. It is located 97 Km from Indore.

Canva

Madhya Pradesh is famous for its culture, food, traditions and religious significance, and Khajuraho is one of them. The Marvelous Temple is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Canva

Another place to visit during the winter is Orchha, a historical town nestled with religious sites, rivers, and palaces.

The Rājanyas/ Pinterest

Janapav is another famous place to visit, renowned for its mesmerising beauty and tranquillity.

Instagram

Gulawat Lotus Valley is the largest Loutus valley in Asia. It is located in Gulawat village near Tehsil Hatod.

X/ Sanjay Sidhaye

Upper Lake in Bhopal is a stunning lake, and the best time to visit is during the winter months from October to March.

Pinterest

Thanks For Reading!

IN PICS: 7 Must-Visit Places To Explore In Indore
Find out More