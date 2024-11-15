Madhya Pradesh: 73% IAS Officers Shunted In 10 Months; One List Issued Every Five Days | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Another transfer list of officers will soon be issued after the recent administrative reshuffling in the state. On an average a transfer list of IAS officers has been issued after every five days in the past ten months since the new government took over the reins of power.

Transfer lists of IAS officers have been issued 68 times in ten months. It happened, although there was no transfer of officers for two and half months when the model code of conduct was in place because of the Lok Sabha election. At present, 385 officers of the MP cadre are working. After the BJP came to power

Only 1 ACS, 1 PS stay put

Chief Secretary and Additional Chief Secretary play key role in government functioning. After the government formation, the department of an ACS and that of a PS were not changed.

ACS of Panchayat and Rural Development Department Malay Shrivastava and PS of Tourism and Culture Department Sheo Shekhar Shukla have not been changed. Besides the duo, the officers of all other depart- ments have been transferred.

Collectors of 21 districts not shifted

The collectors of several districts not been changed. There are 21 districts in the state where collectors have not been shifted after the government formation in December last year. Once the work of voters' list is over, collectors of several districts may be changed.

Collectors of Khargone, Datia, Bhind, Shivpuri, Sehore, Satna, Rewa, Barwani, Tikamgarh, Ashoknagar, Raisen, Dhar, Dewas, Agar, Mauganj, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Morena, Maihar, Pandhurna and Alirajpur have not been changed for the second time, out of 385 officers, 282 were transferred several times.

There are a few officers who have been transferred thrice or four times after the government formation. The officers, like Smita Bhardwaj, Sanjay Dubey, Manish Rastogi, Deepali Rastogi, Umakant Umrao, Sukhveer Singh, Vivek Porwal, and Navneet Kothari who have transferred thrice and four times in the past few months. Many officers have the responsibilities of more than one department. So, to balance their work, more transfers may take place in the coming days.