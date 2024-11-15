Big Spending Big Scandal! Tribal Students’ Education Funds Misused In Madhya Pradesh's Dhar | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): As the Madhya Pradesh government invests heavily in education for tribal children, with grand plans for a programme on Birsa Munda Jayanti in Dhar district, unsettling issues of misuse funds and corruption have emerged in the Tribal Development Department here in Dhar.

A recent case has raised serious concerns about whether funds meant for empowering tribal students are instead lining pockets. A key element of this controversy involves 75-inch interactive panels purchased to enhance digital learning across tribal schools.

In a tender processed through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM), the department acquired 92 interactive panels for Rs 2,64,688 each, totalling a considerable sum. However, reports indicate that many of these panels remain unused in schools, and despite no confirmation of functional installation, payment processing for the equipment is underway.

The panels, sourced from People Link Company, were procured during the tenure of former assistant commissioner Brajkant Shukla, who has since been suspended. The company’s owner, Sanket Gupta, stated that they had completed installations, but payments remain pending.

Still, the panels are reportedly non-operational in schools, with new assistant commissioner Abhishek Chaudhary unable to provide details, only noting the panels appear “not to be working properly.”

Chaudhary, currently overseeing the project, expressed unfamiliarity with the status of installations but promised to investigate. The incident has sparked criticism from opposition leaders. Umang Singar, Leader of the Opposition, condemned the government’s actions as “a façade of support for tribals” and demanded an investigation into what he describes as “massive corruption” in tribal development initiatives.

As the state gears up to celebrate Birsa Munda Jayanti, an event honouring the legendary tribal freedom fighter, the gap between spending and actual benefits to tribal students looms large. This incident highlights a critical need for accountability in educational projects for marginalised communities, ensuring funds reach those they are intended to support.