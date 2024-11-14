Pizza At Gunpoint: Rowdy Youth Fires Gunshots In Cafe After Staff Refuses To Take His Order Late Night In MP's Gwalior; Video Viral

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A rowdy youth fired gunshots at the entrance of a cafe after the staff refused to serve him a pizza late at night on Wednesday. The incident was reported in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior.

The video shows two youths barging into a cafe that was about to close and had very few guests. One of them can be seen carrying a black gun in his hand. He approached the counter and placed the order. When the staff refused to take any order, saying the kitchen had already closed, he stormed out and fired gunshots at the cafeteria's door.

The incident has been captured on CCTV, and the café workers have filed a complaint at the local police station. Police have recovered the CCTV footage and have begun further investigation into the matter.

Watch the CCTV footage here:

#WATCH | #Gwalior: Man Fires Shots At Entrance Of Cafe After Staff Refuses To Serve Him Pizza Late At Night#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews pic.twitter.com/yNeyLHhs76 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) November 14, 2024

According to information, the incident was reported at a cafeteria located at posh Patel Nagar in Gwalior. The employees were about to close their café on Wednesday night when two youths arrived and ordered a pizza. When one of the staff members said the kitchen was closed, an argument ensued. The suspects went back to their car, retrieved a gun, and fired two shots to intimidate the staff. They threatened the employees to fulfill their demand, forcing them to make the pizza at gunpoint. After eating, they escaped.

Upon receiving information, police promptly arrived at the scene and reviewed the CCTV footage, which recorded the suspects' actions. Based on the complaint from a café employee, the University Police Station has registered a case against the two unidentified suspects. The police are working on identifying the suspects and have claimed they will arrest them soon.