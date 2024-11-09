MP Shocker! 'Rashmi Ma'am Threatens To Fail Me,' Class 9 KV-Gwalior Student Consumes Phenyl, Critical

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A class 9 student from Kendriya Vidyalaya, Gwalior, consumed phenyl, citing constant harassement by the two teachers. He was admitted to hospital in a critical condition and is under treatment.

He even wrote a suicide note that blamed two of his school teachers-- a male and a female, emphasising they would threaten to fail him.

The incident took place on Friday, after the child returned from the school. A suicide note has been recovered which puts allegations on two teachers.

Police has recorded statements from the child and his parents. Further investigation into the matter has begun.

'Rashmi ma'am threatens to fail me'

According to information, the child, identified as Manavendra, a student of ninth standard. Manavendra was studying in Kendriya Vidyalaya no 2 in MP's Gwalior. According to his parents, Manavendra was being bullied by his teachers for over a year. The incident took place after Manavendra returned home from school on Friday. He appeared disturbed and later began vomiting. His mother rushed him to the hospital, where the suicide note was found.

In the suicide note, Manavendra alleged that his teachers, Rashmi Gupta and Divakar used to bully and harass him. He wrote, 'Rashmi ma'am keeps on threatening me that she will fail me. This is the reason that I am taking this big step. Rashmi ma'am and Divakar sir should be held responsible for my condition'.

Police Investigation

Following the incident, the police and administration visited the hospital to take statements from the child. However, the family expressed dissatisfaction, claiming the statements were not accurately recorded. They also alleged that the authorities were trying to protect the school administration.