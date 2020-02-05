I will return to active politics in 2024 if asked to: Ex-CM Uma Bharti

BHOPAL: The former Union minister Uma Bharti said she would return to active politics if asked to.
“If the party gives me the responsibility, I will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections,” said the BJP vice president while talking to media persons here on Wednesday.
"I will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha election as I had stated earlier. I took a break for a year due to health constraints, I am hopeful to recover soon. During break, I will continue to meet the public and perform my duty the party will assign to me," said the former CM. She had announced not to contest the 2019 general elections.
The former chief minister lauded the central government’s decision on the creation of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya and thanked the people of the country including Muslims for accepting the Supreme Court decision on Ram Janambhoomi.
After the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhaya, the temple of Sita Mata in Sri Lanka- as planned by state government - would fulfil her long cherished wish, said Bharati.
On state government decision to build Sita mata temple in Neighbouring country, the firebrand BJP leader, said, “The name of Ram and Sita is not a copy right of any political party we want that everyone should recite the name of Ram and Sita.” She recalled that former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi had allowed shilanyas at the Ayodhya Temple site.
In veiled remark over the demolition of the Babri mosque, the BJP leader said that historians were able to find out the historic truth and establish the claims of temple at Ayodhya.
Bharti said that former BJP national president LK Advani and international Vishwa Hindu Parishad president late Ashok Singhal were the architect of the plan, which would now take shape of a glorious Ram mandir.
The former CM also flayed the Congress and other parties over ‘unnecessary protest’ against CAA.
Rajgarh collector comes under criticism: The Rajgarh collector also came under her criticism for actively involving herself in political issue. “It’s ok for the government, but the involvement of the administration in politics is dangerous for the democracy,” said the BJP leader.
Attacks govt over holding IIFA awards: Commenting on the gala IIFA event schedule in the state, Bharti said she don’t know how it would help the farmer, poor, women to overcome from their woes. “How would the event gala event fill the road potholes or resolve the problem of the farmers,” asked the BJP leader.
I risked my life in Ayodhya for this day: Uma Bharti
Earlier, the BJP leader thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the announcement of the formation of the Ram Mandir Trust. The senior BJP leader tweeted in Hindi: "PM Modi has announced the decision of the Cabinet in the Parliament - "Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra" Temple will be built under the supervision of the Trust. I was eagerly waiting for this moment in my life for very long. For this day only, I had risked my life in Ayodhya once. Many thanks to Prime Minister @narendramodi."
