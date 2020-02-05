I will return to active politics in 2024 if asked to: Ex-CM Uma Bharti

BHOPAL: The former Union minister Uma Bharti said she would return to active politics if asked to.

“If the party gives me the responsibility, I will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections,” said the BJP vice president while talking to media persons here on Wednesday.

"I will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha election as I had stated earlier. I took a break for a year due to health constraints, I am hopeful to recover soon. During break, I will continue to meet the public and perform my duty the party will assign to me," said the former CM. She had announced not to contest the 2019 general elections.

The former chief minister lauded the central government’s decision on the creation of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya and thanked the people of the country including Muslims for accepting the Supreme Court decision on Ram Janambhoomi.