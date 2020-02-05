'Ayodhya temple trust will have 15 trustees': Amit Shah on constitution of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust

After the Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Wednesday cleared five acres of land to Sunni Central Waqf board for the construction of a mosque in Ayodhya, Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will have 15 trustees. Of which, one will be from the Dalit community.

"There will be 15 trustees in Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust out of which one trustee will be from Dalit society. For such an unprecedented decision that strengthens social harmony, I congratualte Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji," he tweeted.