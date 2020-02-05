'Ayodhya temple trust will have 15 trustees': Amit Shah on constitution of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust

After the Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Wednesday cleared five acres of land to Sunni Central Waqf board for the construction of a mosque in Ayodhya, Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will have 15 trustees. Of which, one will be from the Dalit community.
"There will be 15 trustees in Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust out of which one trustee will be from Dalit society. For such an unprecedented decision that strengthens social harmony, I congratualte Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji," he tweeted.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced the formation of the Ram Temple trust, which would oversee the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. He said that the trust has been named 'Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra'.
Speaking in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "We requested for the 5 acres of land for the Sunni Waqf Board to the UP Govt in Ayodhya. The UP Govt has given its approval."
"I am happy to share with my fellow Indians that important decisions have been taken with regard to Ram Janmabhoomi. These are in line with the verdict of the Honourable Supreme Court of India. We have readied a scheme for the development of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. A trust has been formed, it is called 'Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra'," the Prime Minister said in the Lok Sabha.
