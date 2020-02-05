UP cabinet clears 5 acres of land to Sunni Central Waqf Board for construction of mosque in Ayodhya

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Wednesday cleared five acres of land to Sunni Central Waqf board for the construction of a mosque in Ayodhya.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "We requested for the 5 acres of land for the Sunni Waqf Board to the UP Govt in Ayodhya. The UP Govt has given its approval."

"This morning, in a meeting, major decisions have been taken in line with the judgment of the SC," the Prime Minister added.