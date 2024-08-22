 Hindenburg-Adani Report: Congress Stages Massive Protest In Bhopal , Demands SEBI Chief's Resignation Over Alleged Financial Misconduct (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalHindenburg-Adani Report: Congress Stages Massive Protest In Bhopal , Demands SEBI Chief's Resignation Over Alleged Financial Misconduct (WATCH)

Hindenburg-Adani Report: Congress Stages Massive Protest In Bhopal , Demands SEBI Chief's Resignation Over Alleged Financial Misconduct (WATCH)

They have submitted a memorandum to the SDM and demanded the resignation of SEBI chairman Madhabi Puri Buch.

Yash AhujaUpdated: Thursday, August 22, 2024, 02:39 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A large number of Congress workers staged a protest in Bhopal on Thursday, in line with the nationwide agitation. The Congress leaders and workers raised their voices against the alleged irregularities and financial conduct of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) chairman.

They have submitted a memorandum to the SDM and demanded the resignation of SEBI chairman Madhabi Puri Buch.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh Government Transfers 12 IAS Officers In Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle; 4th In a Month
article-image
Read Also
Bharat Bandh Evokes Partial Response In MP, Violence Erupts In Chhatarpur
article-image

The AICC general secretary and state in-charge Jitendra Singh, state president Jitu Patwari, leader of opposition Umang Singhar, and other leaders gathered at Vyapam Square and planned the rally to ED office to submit the memorandum. They started to march towards the ED office, however were confronted by police at Board Square. The heavy police force did not allow the Congress workers to move ahead and opened water canons to disperse them.

The Congress leaders then submitted the memorandum to the SDM, instead of the ED officials.

FPJ Shorts
Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: Can’t Compromise On Safety And Security Of Girls, Says Bombay HC
Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: Can’t Compromise On Safety And Security Of Girls, Says Bombay HC
'Was I A Mistress?' Dalljiet Kaur SLAMS Estranged Husband Nikhil Patel As Divorce Hearing Begins In Kenya Court
'Was I A Mistress?' Dalljiet Kaur SLAMS Estranged Husband Nikhil Patel As Divorce Hearing Begins In Kenya Court
Private Island Tourism: Escape From The Usual Destinations To These 5 Luxurious Paradises
Private Island Tourism: Escape From The Usual Destinations To These 5 Luxurious Paradises
Alert CISF Officer Saves Passenger's Life With CPR At Delhi Airport, Video Goes Viral
Alert CISF Officer Saves Passenger's Life With CPR At Delhi Airport, Video Goes Viral
Read Also
3 Peddlers Arrested For Selling Buprenorphine Injections Illegally To Youths In MP's Jabalpur; Over...
article-image
Read Also
MP: Instead Of Getting White In Mills, Paddy Going To Black Market
article-image

Notably, a few days ago, a US-based investment research firm, Hindenburg Research, released a report in which it claimed that SEBI chairman Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband own stakes in offshore companies linked to the Adani Group. The report also alleged the ‘lack of interest and action’ by SEBI after its previous report revealed undisclosed investment and transactions of billions of dollars via mainly Mauritius-based shell entities of the Adani Group.

Raising the issue, the opposition Congress has called a nationwide agitation, demanding action against the SEBI chief.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Hindenburg-Adani Report: Congress Stages Massive Protest In Bhopal , Demands SEBI Chief's...

Hindenburg-Adani Report: Congress Stages Massive Protest In Bhopal , Demands SEBI Chief's...

66-Year-Old Woman Suffers Heart Attack On Train, Dies After Ambulance Fails To Pick Her From Nearest...

66-Year-Old Woman Suffers Heart Attack On Train, Dies After Ambulance Fails To Pick Her From Nearest...

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav To Distribute ₹115 Cr Bonus To Tendu Leaf Collectors In Sheopur

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav To Distribute ₹115 Cr Bonus To Tendu Leaf Collectors In Sheopur

Bhopal Gas Tragedy Victims Condemn BMHRC Merger With AIIMS

Bhopal Gas Tragedy Victims Condemn BMHRC Merger With AIIMS

3 Peddlers Arrested For Selling Buprenorphine Injections Illegally To Youths In MP's Jabalpur; Over...

3 Peddlers Arrested For Selling Buprenorphine Injections Illegally To Youths In MP's Jabalpur; Over...