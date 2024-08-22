Hindenburg-Adani Report: Congress Stages Massive Protest In Bhopal , Demands SEBI Chief's Resignation Over Alleged Financial Misconduct (WATCH)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A large number of Congress workers staged a protest in Bhopal on Thursday, in line with the nationwide agitation. The Congress leaders and workers raised their voices against the alleged irregularities and financial conduct of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) chairman.

They have submitted a memorandum to the SDM and demanded the resignation of SEBI chairman Madhabi Puri Buch.

The AICC general secretary and state in-charge Jitendra Singh, state president Jitu Patwari, leader of opposition Umang Singhar, and other leaders gathered at Vyapam Square and planned the rally to ED office to submit the memorandum. They started to march towards the ED office, however were confronted by police at Board Square. The heavy police force did not allow the Congress workers to move ahead and opened water canons to disperse them.

The Congress leaders then submitted the memorandum to the SDM, instead of the ED officials.

Notably, a few days ago, a US-based investment research firm, Hindenburg Research, released a report in which it claimed that SEBI chairman Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband own stakes in offshore companies linked to the Adani Group. The report also alleged the ‘lack of interest and action’ by SEBI after its previous report revealed undisclosed investment and transactions of billions of dollars via mainly Mauritius-based shell entities of the Adani Group.

Raising the issue, the opposition Congress has called a nationwide agitation, demanding action against the SEBI chief.