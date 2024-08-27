Elderly Woman Who Served Corn-On-The-Cob To CM Mohan Yadav Reaches Jansunwai Citing 'No Power, No Water At Home' In Indore

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a turn of events, an elderly woman who had served a corn-on-the-cob to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at her shop a few days ago, reached the Jansunvai at Indore Collectorate on Tuesday, seeking resolution of her problems. The woman accused the authorities of not following the Chief Minister's instructions, who ordered to restore her water and power connection.

Suman Bai Patidar said, "I don't even have electricity or water at home. No one listened to what the Chief Minister had ordered. My electricity was cut off, and they took away my electricity meter. Indore Municipal Corporation officials came to me and said I am not a resident here, but I have been living here for the last 35 years. They accused me of encroaching on government land by constructing a house, which is not true. I am living in a hut."

On July 21, the Chief Minister had stopped at her shop in Ramchandra Nagar during a visit and met with the woman who was selling corn. After she informed him about her water and electricity problems, the Chief Minister directed the district collector to resolve the issues.

However, nearly a month later, the woman returned to the Jansunvai, stating that the promises made by the Chief Minister had not been fulfilled. However, Collector Asheesh Singh said that the issue involved a domestic dispute between the woman and her relative over the ownership of the house and meter box, which would be resolved through legal procedures. He instructed the Madhya Pradesh Electricity Board (MPEB) to investigate the matter and hear both parties.

The Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company stated that the electricity connection registered under the name of Ashish Kailash Chandra Soni at 96 Ramchandra Nagar was disconnected following his application in July. The connection was not registered in the name of Suman Bai. However, after receiving an application during the Jansunvai on Tuesday, the connection has been temporarily reinstated for a few days. A decision will be made in the coming days after establishing coordination between the current connection holder Ashish Soni and Sumanbai Patidar.