 Chhatarpur Stone-Pelting Case: Ex-Congress Leader & Main Accused Hazi Shahzad Ali Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalChhatarpur Stone-Pelting Case: Ex-Congress Leader & Main Accused Hazi Shahzad Ali Arrested

Chhatarpur Stone-Pelting Case: Ex-Congress Leader & Main Accused Hazi Shahzad Ali Arrested

The Chhatarpur police, taking swift action, arrested as many as 29 accused Molana Irfan Chisti till Sunday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 03:18 PM IST
article-image

Chattarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The main accused in Chhatarpur stone-pelting case, Hazi Shahzad Ali was arrested on Tuesday. The action comes hours after police issued a lookout circular in his name.

Police said Ali was continuously changing his locations as the district administration razed his house in line with CM Mohan Yadav's order. He was finally located and nabbed near traffic thana in Chhatarpur on Tuesday morning.

"We were monitoring Ali closely and arrested him from Chhatarpur on the basis of technical evidence. Ali is currently being interrogated, and police are investigating any links regarding foreign funding," said Chhatarpur SP on Tuesday.

The Chhatarpur police, taking swift action, arrested as many as 29 accused Molana Irfan Chisti till Sunday.

FPJ Shorts
'Assam Frustrated With Illegal Bangladeshis': Devoleena Bhattacharjee DEFENDS Assamese Muslims, Asks Rana Ayyub To 'Stop Poking Her Dirty Nose'
'Assam Frustrated With Illegal Bangladeshis': Devoleena Bhattacharjee DEFENDS Assamese Muslims, Asks Rana Ayyub To 'Stop Poking Her Dirty Nose'
UGC NET 2024 August 27 Exam Cancelled At Jaipur Centre; New Date To Be Announced Soon
UGC NET 2024 August 27 Exam Cancelled At Jaipur Centre; New Date To Be Announced Soon
Gujarat Rains: Over 40 Trains Were Cancelled; Hundreds Of Travellers Stranded At Railway Station
Gujarat Rains: Over 40 Trains Were Cancelled; Hundreds Of Travellers Stranded At Railway Station
Video: Roadshow Held For Wrestler Aman Sehrawat To Celebrate His Bronze Medal From Paris 2024 Olympics
Video: Roadshow Held For Wrestler Aman Sehrawat To Celebrate His Bronze Medal From Paris 2024 Olympics
Read Also
Ex-Congress Leader Haji Shahzad Ali Bungalow Razed Over Stone-Pelting At Chhatarpur Police Station
article-image
Read Also
VIDEO: 'Agar Bharat Mein Rehna Hai Toh Ram-Krishna...' Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Sparks...
article-image

Prophet, Ramgiri Maharaj & violence...

The case dates back to August 21, when members of the Muslim community headed by former Congress leader Shahzad Ali staged a protest over 'objectionable remarks' by Hindu seer Ramgiri Maharaj. Notably, Maharaj has several cases against him for hurting the religious sentiments of Muslims and giving controversial statements about the Prophet.

The protestors turned violent and allegedly started pelting stones at the Chhatarpur police station. Several cops were injured in the incident. The police demanded strict orders from CM Mohan Yadav against the accused. The next day, police conducted a joint operation with a team of Chhatrpur dictrict administration and razed the illegal parts of his lavish bungalow.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Ghar Se Kursi Lekar Aao,' Dalit Woman Sarpanch Denied Chair, Flag Hoisting Madhya Pradesh's In...

'Ghar Se Kursi Lekar Aao,' Dalit Woman Sarpanch Denied Chair, Flag Hoisting Madhya Pradesh's In...

Chhatarpur Stone-Pelting Case: Ex-Congress Leader & Main Accused Hazi Shahzad Ali Arrested

Chhatarpur Stone-Pelting Case: Ex-Congress Leader & Main Accused Hazi Shahzad Ali Arrested

8 Long-Route Trains Get Halt At Bargawan Station (WCR) In Madhya Pradesh; Check ALL Details

8 Long-Route Trains Get Halt At Bargawan Station (WCR) In Madhya Pradesh; Check ALL Details

Bhopal Man Kills Wife After She Refuses To Pay For Alcohol; Brother Says She Worked As Cook To Feed...

Bhopal Man Kills Wife After She Refuses To Pay For Alcohol; Brother Says She Worked As Cook To Feed...

VIDEO: 'Agar Bharat Mein Rehna Hai Toh Ram-Krishna...' Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Sparks...

VIDEO: 'Agar Bharat Mein Rehna Hai Toh Ram-Krishna...' Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Sparks...