Lavish Bungalow Of MP Ex-Congress Leader Haji Shahzad Ali Razed Over Stone-Pelting At Chhatarpur Police Station

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Former Congress District Vice President Haji Shahzad Ali's residence came under bulldozer attack in Chhatarpur on Thursday, as part of the joint operation by police and the district administration.

The action was taken following the instructions of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav after police registered a case against main accused Shehzad Ali and 150 other people for pelting stones at Chhatarpur police station.

According to information, Shehzad Ali reached the police station, along with a huge crowd, to submit a memorandum over some objectionable comment on the community. Gradually, it turned into a heated argument. Following which, the angry crowd started pelting stones to the police and injured the police officials.

The police personnel staged an over-night protest against the attack and demanded strict action from the MP government.

On Thursday morning, additional forces from the border districts and senior officers reached the residence of Shahzad Ali. The medical team also went along with them, in case any emergency situation arises.

The police broke the lock of the house, and started demolishing the illegal parts of the house with the help of an excavator machine. The exterior of the house has been razed to the ground. At the same time, all three machines have been installed from three sides.

The SP stated that they will take strict measures so to avoid such incidents in future. The city market has been shut today in support of the police.