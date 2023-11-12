Diwali 2023: CM Chouhan Greets People On Diwali, Announces To Open CM Rise School In 25-30 Villages

File

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan went to the field to greet people on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. Also, he held a roadshow in Sagar on Sunday ahead of state assembly polls on November 17.

CM Chouhan also announced the opening of another CM Rise School and said, "Now in Madhya Pradesh, we will build one CM Rise school in between 25-30 villages. There will be labs, a library, a smart class, and a bus service to pick up and drop off students. All this will be for free."

CM Chouhan slammed the Congress and termed Madhya Pradesh Congress Chief Kamal Nath as an arrogant leader.

Earlier, CM Chouhan along with his wife bought an idol of Goddess Laksmi, on the occasion of Diwali in Bhopal.

He said, "May the festival of lights bring happiness and prosperity to the people of Madhya Pradesh and may goddess Lakshmi bless every household of the state. I request all the people of the state to buy diyas and rangolis from the local people to promote the concept of 'Vocal for Local'." CM Chouhan further said that in the coming months, Diwali is going to be celebrated thrice.

"First is being celebrated today, second on December 3 when BJP will form the government and the third on January 22 when the idol of Lord Ram will be installed at Ram Temple in Ayodhya by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he added.

Madhya Pradesh is set to undergo polls in one phase on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

