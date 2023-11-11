OfficeWaliDiwali: A Peek Into Celebration Of Students, Journalists & Restaurant Staff Who Could Not Travel Home

Representative pic | Photo Credit: PTI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As the enchanting festival of Diwali approaches, the air gets filled with anticipation and excitement. However, for some, the joy is tinged with a touch of homesickness as they find themselves celebrating the festival away from the comforting embrace of their homes.

Harshita Singh, an Indore DAVV student, shares her heartfelt emotions about spending her first Diwali away from her family. "I miss my mommy and papa a lot back in Rewa," she said.

Determined to infuse her space with the warmth of Diwali, Harshita embarks on a solo mission—cleaning her abode, adorning it with twinkling lights and intricate diyas, creating vibrant rangolis, and extending invites to friends. "Even though miles away, I'm crafting new memories with friends," she shares, embodying the resilience to create joy in unfamiliar surroundings.

Read Also Diwali 2023: 7 Tasty Yet Economic Substitutes Of Soan Papdi You Can Gift To Your Loved Ones

25-year-old Amrita, employed at a traditional store in Bhopal, expresses uncertainty about her Diwali plans. "I don't know how my Diwali will unfold, but, yes I miss home," she muses, underscoring the challenges faced by those juggling work commitments with the desire for familial togetherness during festivities.

Similarly, 26-year-old Apoorva Sharma, a seasoned journalist from Indore, provides a poignant perspective on the complex emotions associated with celebrating away from his home in Sagar. "Life sometimes takes us on unforeseen journeys, keeping us away from the comforting embrace of home," he reflects, capturing the bittersweet essence of festivals experienced in unfamiliar settings.

24-year-old Shailendra, diligently managing operations at a famous pizza outlet, sheds light on the unique challenges faced by those working in bustling stores during Diwali. "Our shifts stretch from 11 AM to 11 PM due to the heightened demand. It's demanding, but we manage," he shares, symbolizing the dedication of individuals ensuring others can enjoy festive delights.

These diverse narratives weave a tapestry of Diwali experiences—blending excitement, adaptation, and an underlying sense of longing. Harshita, Anamika, Amrita, Apoorva, and Shailendra exemplify the resilience to find joy and create new traditions, even when miles away from the familiar sights and sounds of home. In their stories, we discover that the essence of Diwali transcends physical distances, resonating in the spirit of celebration and connection.

Read Also Diwali Special Markets In Indore To Visit For Your Home Decoration Shopping

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)