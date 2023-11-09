Diwali Special Markets In Indore To Visit For Your Home Decoration Shopping

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 09, 2023
Deepawali, the festival of lights, is just round the corner and the markets around the city with dazzling lights, smell of earthen lamps, flowers and rangoli colours are a sight to behold. Let's have a look at them.
Anand Shivre
The most essential item for celebrating Diwali is diyas or earthen lamps. While the market is full of various new varieties of diyas decorated with sequins or painted in vibrant colours, people are still going for the traditional diyas.
Pintu Namdev
The Rambagh market of the city is seeing huge footfall for the past few days as people are queuing up to buy Chinese lights, Diwali lanterns, etc.
Anand Shivre
The market beside C21 Mall is also decorated with lights ahead of the festival. Its beauty is also prompting youngsters to take selfies here.
Pintu Namdev
Meanwhile, the city's main market, Rajwada has barely any space to step in. Roads leading upto Rajwada are also facing traffic jams as people are reaching the market for Diwali shopping.
Pintu Namdev
Decorative items like artificial flowers, wind chimes, bandarwal and sticker rangolis are also finding place in people's shopping bags.
Pintu Namdev
While Diwali will be celebrated on November 12, the 5-day festival will began from Dhanteras on November 10. People have already started shopping for jwellery as stores along Sarafa Bazaar witness heavy rush.
Pintu Namdev
As per Drikpanchang, on the day of Diwali, Vrishabha Lagna Muhurat will remain from 05:39 pm to 07:35 pm. Meanwhile, Simha Lagna Muhurat will last from 12:10 am to 02:27 am on November 13.
Pintu Namdev
Thanks For Reading!