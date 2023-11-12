MP: Lokayukta Books Ujjain Municipal Corporation Employees For Fake Allotment Of Houses Under PMAY

Ujjain Municipal Corporation Headquarters At Chhatrapati Shivaji Bhawan | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The office of Lokayukta here has registered a case under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA), 1988 against the officers and employees of Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) with regard to fake allotment of houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

Complainant Jyoti Sharma, wife of Govind Sharma, resident of 39, Dalda Factory Maksi Road near Shani Mandir appeared before the Lokayukta SP Anil Vishwakarma on October 17 and submitted a formal complaint.

She alleged that UMC executive engineer PC Yadav, Sahil Maidawala, Zone-2 in-charge, Rajkumar Rathore, Zone-2 in-charge and timekeeper Bhagwan Singh Chaudhary illegally allotted houses to the so-called beneficiaries Gordhan, son of Devisingh; Ramsingh, son of Devisingh, and Suganbai, wife of Devisingh in the PMAY. This way they embezzled the government funds.

The complaint was verified by DSP Rajesh Pathak. During the investigation of the complaint, it was found that the accused, Sahil Maidawala, assistant engineer, Rajkumar Rathore, sub-engineer, Soumya Chaturvedi, sub-engineer, Harsh Jain assistant engineer and Bhagwan Singh Choudhary, timekeeper of UMC, misused their office and caused financial loss to the government.

They on the fake grounds allotted houses under the PMAY to ineligible beneficiaries of the same family (accused). They released the total amount of Rs six lakh in two installments on the basis of fake land ownership documents.

When the above-mentioned allegations were found to be proved, on November 10, DSP Pathak, registered a case against all the said UMC employees as well as the beneficiaries under Section 13 (1) A 13 (2) of the PCA (amended in 2018) and under Section 409, 420 and 120-B of the IPC.