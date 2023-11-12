MP: Cong’s Priyavrat Singh, BJP’s Hajarilal Dangi Gird Up Loins Again In Rajgarh

Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh): Old rivals Congress’s Priyavrat Singh and BJP’s Hajarilal Dangi are again facing each other in Khilchipur constituency of Rajgarh district.

Thirteen elections have been held in this constituency. The Congress won nine times and the BJP twice. An independent and the candidate of another party won the election twice.

Although Khilchipur has been a Congress’s bastion, it may see a tough contest this time.

Hajarilal Dangi was in the Congress and won election from Khilchipur on the party ticket in 1998.

There are five seats, including Khilchipur, in the district. Priyavrat won election thrice on the Congress ticket. At present, the Congress is representing the constituency.

The BJP has given a ticket to Dangi.

Priyavrat, who belongs to the royal family of Rajgarh, was the energy minister in the 15-month-old Congress government.

Nine candidates filed nominations from Khilchipur constituency in 2018, but the main contest was between the Congress and the BJP. Priyavrat got 1, 01, 854votes and Dangi 72,098 votes.

Congress candidate engages kids for campaigning

Photo goes viral on social media

Maharajpur (Chhatarpur): Some minors were engaged for campaigning in favour of Congress candidate from Maharajpur, Neeraj Dikshit.

A photograph of the event went viral on social media. The children carrying the Congress’s flag were sitting on the roof of a car. Engaging children in election campaigning was a clear violation of the Election Commission’s order that minors will not engage in election campaigning.

The BJP and Samajwadi Party candidates tried to corner Dikshit on the issue.

