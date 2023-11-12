MP Elections 2023: Voters Can Cast Vote After Showing Any One Of 12 IDs

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): All registered voters, who lack voter identity card, would be able to exercise their right to franchise by producing any of the 12 alternative photo ID cards, the list of which was released by Election Commission of India.

Similarly, a person who fails to receive voter slip despite his name being present in the voter list, would also be able to cast vote.

Any voter who lacks Voter ID card would be allowed to vote after producing any of the 12 alternative photo identity documents to establish their identity. These 12 photo IDs as per the Election Commission of India are Aadhaar card, MNREGA job card, driving license, PAN card, Indian passport, pension documents with photo, photo identity cards issued to employees by Central and state governments, Public Sector Limited Companies.

Besides, identity cards, photo passbooks issued by banks, post offices, smart cards issued by RGI under National Population Register, health insurance smart cards issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour, official identity cards issued to MPs, MLAs, MLCs and Government of India would also be acceptable.

Unique Disability ID issued to persons with disabilities by Union Ministry of Social Justice too would be acceptable.

Non-resident Indian voters (NRI) need to show their original passport only for identification. If it is not possible to identify a voter in EPIC due to non-match of his photograph etc., then that voter will have to produce any one of the above 12 alternative photo identity documents.