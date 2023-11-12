Indore: Training Of Sector Officers Micro-Observers On Tuesday

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Training of sector officers and micro-observers of the district would be held on Tuesday.

Extensive preparations are underway for polling on Friday.

Micro-observers and sector officers have been appointed for various voting arrangements. They would undergo training at Holkar Science College on Tuesday. This training program would start at 10 am in the academic block of Holkar Science College. Training of sector officers would be held in room numbers A-101 to A-109 and micro observers of Sanwer Assembly would undergo training in room number A-110.

