 Indore: Training Of Sector Officers Micro-Observers On Tuesday
Indore: Training Of Sector Officers Micro-Observers On Tuesday

Indore: Training Of Sector Officers Micro-Observers On Tuesday

Extensive preparations are underway for polling on Friday.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 12, 2023, 12:23 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Training of sector officers and micro-observers of the district would be held on Tuesday.



Micro-observers and sector officers have been appointed for various voting arrangements. They would undergo training at Holkar Science College on Tuesday. This training program would start at 10 am in the academic block of Holkar Science College. Training of sector officers would be held in room numbers A-101 to A-109 and micro observers of Sanwer Assembly would undergo training in room number A-110.

article-image





