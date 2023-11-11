 MP AQI Update: Bhopal's Air Quality ‘Moderate’, Indore’s Continues To Be ‘Poor’ On Diwali Eve
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 11, 2023, 08:25 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As the scorching sun tightens its grip on Madhya Pradesh, residents face not only rising temperatures but also growing concerns over air quality. In the capital city of Bhopal, the current Air Quality Index (AQI) has reached a moderate 163, raising alarms about the quality of the air residents are breathing.

Meanwhile, Damoh experiences scorching daytime temperatures of 35 degrees Celsius, accompanied by a satisfactory AQI of 73. Gwalior, enduring temperatures at or above 34 degrees Celsius, registers a moderate AQI of 169. However, the city of Indore faces a more alarming situation with a poor air quality index, grappling with a concerning AQI of 284. As the heatwave persists, the intersection of high temperatures and air quality challenges becomes a growing cause for public concern. Stay tuned for further updates on weather conditions and air quality across the region.

article-image

The mercury has been soaring for the past two days, breaking records with a daytime high of 34.2 degrees Celsius on Friday. Nighttime temperatures remain uncomfortably warm at 18 degrees Celsius. Weather scientists Ashfaq Hussain, anticipate a shift in conditions post-Diwali, promising a respite from the prevailing heat.

Experts suggest that the active Western Disturbance will lose its grip after November 12, paving the way for a welcome change in weather patterns.

Nighttime temperatures are expected to witness a decline, offering some relief to residents accustomed to the recent warm nights.

In other regions, Damoh recorded a scorching daytime high of 35 degrees Celsius, while Satna, Shivpuri, and Bhopal maintained temperatures at or above 34 degrees Celsius.

As we head into November, the people of Madhya Pradesh are advised to stay tuned for further updates, as meteorologists project a shift in weather dynamics after the festival of lights. Relief from the persistent heatwave is on the horizon, promising cooler nights and a more comfortable climate.

article-image

