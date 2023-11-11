MP Elections 2023:

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) releasing its election manifesto for upcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly polls, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that they do what they say.

In an interview to ANI in the state capital Bhopal in view of the BJP scheduled to release its election manifesto on Saturday.

"Today, the BJP's manifesto is going to be released. The manifesto is the roadmap for a prosperous and developed Madhya Pradesh and welfare of the public. In this tenure, other than the manifesto, we made schemes like the Ladli Behna Yojana and Mukhyamantri Seekho Kamao Yojana (Learn and Earn Scheme)," CM Chouhan said.

#WATCH | Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan says, "...Today the BJP's manifesto is going to be released. The manifesto is the roadmap for a prosperous and developed Madhya Pradesh. In this tenure, other than the manifesto, we made schemes like the Ladli Bahna… pic.twitter.com/N1w4Grs2Y1 — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2023

"The manifesto that will be released today will have a vision of taking Madhya Pradesh forward on the path of progress and development. Be it infrastructure, good health, investment, employment, tourism, rural or urban development or the welfare of every section of the society, be it farmers, poor or women, they will present a vision of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday," the CM said, adding that thereafter the Party would be engaged in work towards completing it.

He further added, "We fulfilled the promises we made and will fulfil the promises we are going to make because we do what we say." Notably, the BJP will release its election manifesto for the state assembly polls scheduled to be held next week in presence of BJP National President JP Nadda, CM Chouhan, State President VD Sharma on Saturday.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to undergo polls in one phase on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

The Congress which is striving to return to power in the state has already announced it manifesto. The party made various promises including Rs 25 lakh health insurance cover to all the people in MP, 27 per cent reservation for OBCs, and an IPL team of the state.

The Congress listed 59 promises in its 106-page manifesto. The party announced waiver of farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh and an assistance of Rs 1,500 per month to women. LPG cylinders at Rs 500, make school education free, implementation of the Old Pension Scheme and unemployment allowance for youth were some of the promises listed in the Congress manifesto.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)