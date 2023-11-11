MP Elections 2023: Decades-Old Rivals Face Off Again

BJP (left) Congress (right) | File pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Several constituencies are poised for intense political contests as arch rivals find themselves once again in a head-to-head battle. Over the years, these constituencies have been dominated by one of the two rivals, marking them as epicentres of historic battles and enduring political rivalries. Let’s look into these electoral hotspots and explore the dynamics of these longstanding confrontations.

Datia’s Political Arena: Narottam Mishra and Rajendra Bharti’s historic battle

Datia constituency becomes the stage for a political saga as state’s home minister Narottam Mishra and Congress leader Rajendra Bharti engage in a decades-long rivalry. Dating back to 2008, their electoral clashes have seen a shift in victories, with Mishra emerging triumphant in 2008 and 2018, while Bharti secured his win in 2013. The political heavyweights renew their rivalry in the upcoming 2023 elections, adding another chapter to Datia’s electoral history.

Churhat’s Unpredictable Dynamics: Tiwari and Ajay Singh resume hostilities

Churhat constituency witnesses a seesaw of political fortunes as BJP’s Sharadendu Tiwari and INC’s Ajay Arjun Singh engage in a fierce rivalry. With Singh’s victory in 2013, Tiwari’s comeback in 2018, and their 2008 face-off under different party banners, Churhat remains a battleground of uncertainty. The 2023 elections promise another intense clash as these political titans vie for supremacy.

Dabra’s Electoral Duel: Imarti Devi vs. Suresh Raje in a political rematch

Dabra constituency experiences a rematch as BJP’s Imarti Devi and Congress’s Suresh Raje lock horns once again. Their electoral history includes Imarti Devi’s 2013 triumph, followed by Raje’s success in the 2020 by-polls after her switch to the BJP. Now, in 2023, the political rivals face off once more, each representing their respective parties in a bid for victory.

Sheopur’s Persistent Rivalry: Durgalal Vijay takes on Babulal Jandel again

Sheopur constituency witnesses a recurrent political battle as BJP’s Durgalal Vijay challenges INC’s Babulal Jandel. Despite Jandel's victories in 2013 and 2018, Vijay remains undeterred, seeking to overturn the historical trend in the 2023 elections. The electoral landscape in Sheopur is set for yet another showdown between these seasoned rivals.

Amarpatan’s Enduring Contest: Ramkhelawan Patel vs. Rajendra Kumar Singh

The electoral rivalry in Amarpatan unfolds over the years between BJP’s Ramkhelawan Patel and INC’s Rajendra Kumar Singh. Commencing in 2008, their electoral clashes have witnessed alternating victories, creating a political narrative that spans over a decade. As they face each other once more in the 2023 elections, Amarpatan remains a constituency marked by the enduring contest between Patel and Singh.