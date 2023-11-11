Bhopal: Four Threaten To Kill Listed Criminal In Two Days

Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There seems to be no end to a group clash which took place at Banganga square on November 5 when a listed criminal Shahid was grievously injured after being stabbed by a knife 27 times.

Late on Friday night, Shahid’s four accomplices allegedly went to another listed criminal Sameer’s house and threatened his brother that they would kill Sameer within two days. Following this, Sameer’s brother Sohail, 24, approached the Hanumanganj police and filed a case against key accused Salman and his three accomplices.

Sohail in his complaint told the police that he works at a private company in JP Nagar. On November 5, three listed criminals named Pappu Chatka, Sameer Ahmed and Shahrukh had landed into an argument with Shahid and his gang, following which a cross-firing had taken place at Banganga square.

Sameer had also stabbed Shahid in his stomach 27 times using a knife. Shahid is currently undergoing treatment and is on the recovery path. Enraged over the incident, Shahid’s brother Salman went to Sameer’s house in Hanumanganj and threatened his brother Sohail that he will kill Sameer in two days.

Sohail further alleged that Salman, along with his accomplices, also opened fire in the air prior to intimidating him.

Hanumanganj ACP Rakesh Singh Baghel said that the police have registered a case against Salman and his accomplices for intimidating Sohail and hurling abuses at him. Search is on to nab the accused as well as Shahrukh, Pappu Chatka and Sameer Ahmed.

