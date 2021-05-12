Coronavirus in Bhopal: Artists breathing in the 'cold box', seek government's help saying we are in the 'survival of the fittest' zone

Director of the Raising Society of Art and Culture, Preeti Jha Tiwari has been working in the field for the past 19 years. She is the mother of two young daughters and her husband is no more. She says the condition of artistes is pathetic as last year, too, they could hardly work for two months. “We have no savings. Most of us are hand to mouth,” she says. Tiwari says that the artistes have no other skills . “The government should do something about us. After all, in these times when people are depressed, entertainment has become even more important.”

A freelance theatre artist Ravi Arjun says that he had done some shows over the past one year but he cannot even ask the organisers for his remuneration because they haven’t received the grant. Ravi, who lives with his elderly parents, says that in the last round of lockdown he had survived by operating a Rapido bike taxi service. This time even that is not possible because everything is closed. Who would employ me?