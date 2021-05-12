Bhopal: Amid rising corona cases, no fogging, sanitisation in Bhopal villages

BHOPAL: None of the over 500 villages in Bhopal district has been sanitised for even a single time during the second corona wave, allege social workers.

Part of the reason is that there are no fogging machines or chemicals used for sanitising, available in these villages.

While the government has expressed concern over the rising number of cases in rural areas, precious little has been done to contain the spread of the virus in rural areas. A large number of people have died in the rural areas of Bhopal in the second wave.