Bhopal: Amid rising corona cases, no fogging, sanitisation in Bhopal villages

BHOPAL: None of the over 500 villages in Bhopal district has been sanitised for even a single time during the second corona wave, allege social workers.
Part of the reason is that there are no fogging machines or chemicals used for sanitising, available in these villages.
While the government has expressed concern over the rising number of cases in rural areas, precious little has been done to contain the spread of the virus in rural areas. A large number of people have died in the rural areas of Bhopal in the second wave.
There is not a single house in the villages where someone is not down with fever or suffering from cold and cough.Parikshit Singh, social worker
If only the chemicals are provided to the village panchayats, they would be able to sanitise their area as they have the necessary machines.
Fogging is also essential to kill the mosquitoes to prevent the spread of vector-borne diseases like dengue and malaria.
The government has not released funds for sanitisation and fogging.Manmohan Nagar, chairperson of district panchayat
Last year, a few villages carried out fogging on their initiative with the help of pumps owned by them, but this year, no such step has been taken.
Parikshit Singh, a social worker says let alone individual houses, even public places like primary health centres and police stations have not been sanitised or fogged.
ìThere is not a single house in the villages where someone is not down with fever or suffering from cold and cough,î he says.
If the government canít send a machine then at least it should send the chemicals so that villagers may use their machines for sanitisation, says Singh.
Suresh Indoria, who lives in a village with a landfill site nearby, says they are in trouble because of filth and mosquitoes. He says no sanitisation or fogging is done either by the panchayat or by the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC).
Manmohan Nagar, chairperson of district panchayat says the government has not released funds for sanitisation and fogging. He says we even lack machines for sanitising the villages.
