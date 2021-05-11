Bhopal: 1 death reported due to black fungal infection in Jabalpur, another in Patan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Deaths have been reported due to black fungal infection in Jabalpur. Devanshu Verma, 28, resident of Gupteshwar, tested corona positive on April 2. On April 15, he was put on ventilator in city’s Medical College hospital.

After he tested negative, he was shifted to general ward. He developed swelling in eye. He died on May 3. Family members said he was diabetic.

Similarly, Patan (Jabalpur district) resident Rupesh tested corona positive a month back. During recovery, his condition deteriorated. He started losing vision. He died on Monday.

Indore and Bhopal too have reported black fungal infection in some Covid patients. As per doctors, due to overdose of steroid, immune system weakens, enhancing chances of other infection.