Mucormycosis fungal infections up among Covid-19 survivors

Ahmedabad

Cases of mucormycosis, a serious but rare fungal infection, are on the rise among Covid-19 survivors, causing blindness or other serious issues, health officials in Gujarat said on Saturday. Mathur Savani, chairman of Surat-based Kiran Super Multi-speciality Hospital, said mucormycosis patients are coming to his hospital from many parts of Gujarat. “50 mucormycosis patients are being treated and 60 more are awaiting treatment,” Savani told PTI. Seven such patients lost their eyesight, he said. The civil hospital in Surat has set up a facility for such patients, said in-charge Resident Medical Officer Dr Ketan Naik. In Ahm­edabad, over 5 mucor­my­cosis patients are being ope­rated upon daily at the Asarva civil hospital, a senior doctor said.