Madhya Pradesh: Breather for Barwani as positivity rate drop below 7%

BARWANI: Tuesday brought much needed breather for Barwani district as positivity rate reached below seven per cent here.

The district bordering Maharashtra was witnessing over 30 per cent positivity rates in the past few weeks.

Verma addressing media persons said that 57 samples out of total 825 have tested positive on Tuesday, which is 6.9 per cent. He added that the fight against Corona not completed yet so people should follow corona guidelines. Verma credited the cooperation and patience of people, public representatives and office bearers of various departments for the feat.

15 discharged in Garoth

GAROTH (MANDSAUR): Fifteen people discharged from Garoth Covid Care Centre on Monday. The centre is fully equipped with all the medical facilities required for the treatment of patients, said a kin of corona patient. The recovered patients appealed to all the residents not to worry about the lack of necessary equipment. The facilities provided here at centre are same as provided in District Hospital, Mandsaur, they said.