Bhopal: Hamidia Hospital doctors warn against using cow dung, urine for Covid treatment

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The doctors at Hamidia Hospital have warned against using cow dung and cow urine to cure Covid. They have said there is no scientific evidence to prove its effectiveness and that it risks spreading other diseases.

The patients struggling to find hospital beds, oxygen or medicines, are left to die for lack of treatment. The believers visit cow shelters once a week to cover their bodies in cow dung and urine with hope that it will boost their immunity against coronavirus or it will help them to recover from the disease.