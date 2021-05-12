Bhopal: Hamidia Hospital doctors warn against using cow dung, urine for Covid treatment

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The doctors at Hamidia Hospital have warned against using cow dung and cow urine to cure Covid. They have said there is no scientific evidence to prove its effectiveness and that it risks spreading other diseases.
The patients struggling to find hospital beds, oxygen or medicines, are left to die for lack of treatment. The believers visit cow shelters once a week to cover their bodies in cow dung and urine with hope that it will boost their immunity against coronavirus or it will help them to recover from the disease.
For centuries, Hindus have been using cow dung to clean their houses and in other rituals believing it has therapeutic and antiseptic properties. Former minister Imrati Devi said, “I am immunue to infection because of I am born in cow dung (gobar) and mitti (mud).” Similarly, culture minister Usha Thakur said, “Havan with cow dung cakes keeps houses sanitised for 12 hours.”
Ex-medical superintendent of Hamidia Hospital Dr ID Chaurasia said, “Trend of using cow dung and urine is spreading fast. But it has no proven evidence. Secondly, the use may attract many other diseases from cow dung. So, people should have faith in proper medical treatment.”