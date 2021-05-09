Watch: BJP MLA Surendra Singh recommends drinking cow urine to stop COVID-19 spread

While making the appeal, he can be seen consuming cow urine in the video.

"I drink this every day in the morning and despite working for 18 hours a day, I am healthy. I want to appeal to the people to include this in their everyday routine," said Singh.

He said two to three capfuls of it should be mixed in a glass of water and should then be consumed. "Don't consume anything for half an hour," he added.

The BJP MLA stated that whether or not he believes in science, he completely trusts cow urine. Singh also claimed that not just against COVID-19, cow urine was a "superpower" against many other diseases, especially heart diseases.

Soon after the video went viral on social media, netizens were quite amused by the video and expressed what they felt about the video.

Here's what netizens had to say: