Indore: 70-year-old doctor with over 90% lung infection defeats Covid, had contracted disease while treating patients

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 70-year-old doctor, who defeated the deadly corona pandemic amidst all odds, was discharged from hospital on Wednesday.

He had over 90 per cent lung infection. "Dr Gopal Gupta tested positive on April 12 and was admitted to Eureka Hospital on April 19. He was shifted in ICU on March 24 as his condition deteriorated. The patient has the history of hypertension and kidney disease," consultant physician Dr Ulhas Mahajan told Free Press.

He said patient defeated the disease with strong will power and different therapies given to him to recover. "The patient is a practicing doctor in Tonk Khurd village and was infected while treating patients there. We administered Remdesivir injections and other medicines along with oxygen therapy and physiotherapy," Dr Mahajan added.

Patient was discharged from the hospital after 24 days of hospitalisation and care.