Coronavirus in Bhopal: 108 Ambulance call centre at C-21 reports 15 more positive, 72 new cases recorded

BHOPAL: Call centre of 108 Ambulance at C-21 mall, Misrod, continued to be hotspot on Thursday as 15 more corona positives reported from the call centre. Second and third floors where the call centre runs it office have been sealed. Bhopal recorded 72 corona positive cases on Thursday taking the tally to 2138.

SDM Rajesh Gupta said, “Fifteen more positive cases came from call centre of 108 Ambulance (C-21 Mall). With this its tally reached to 34. Its offices are located on second and third floor of the mall and these floors have been sealed. Gap between entrance of both call centre and C-21 Mall is 30 metre. Therefore, the mall has not been sealed. Barricades have been put up to notify the infected area. All the staff at the call centre have been infected. So far 300 employees have been checked.”

After Banganga, Panchsheel slums is also looking explosive. Bairagarh recorded three each while four from Imami Gate. Five more positive came from Sardarpura (Jahangirabad).

Rajesh Shukla, SDM, said, “Five positive reports came from Panchseel area which is mostly slums. Banganga and Kotra Sultanabad recorded one each new cases. Chuna Bhatti also recorded one positive.”