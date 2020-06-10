Unlock 1.0 in Bhopal: Traders oppose day and number-based formula, insist on keeping shops open on all days

BHOPAL: Different yard sticks for opening different shops has triggered resentment among traders in the state capital. Raising finger at day-based and number-based plans, the traders have asked district administration to open all shops on all days. They have demanded to implement Bairagarh formula under which shops are opened on all the days except Saturday and Sunday.

Earlier, a delegation had met state home minister Narottam Mishra in this regard but did not get favourable response. They sought time with minister again on Wednesday.

New Market Traders Association general secretary Ajay Dewanani said when Bairgarh can keep shops and malls open on days, why it can’t be permitted in the state capital.