Unlock 1.0 in Bhopal: Traders oppose day and number-based formula, insist on keeping shops open on all days

BHOPAL: Different yard sticks for opening different shops has triggered resentment among traders in the state capital. Raising finger at day-based and number-based plans, the traders have asked district administration to open all shops on all days. They have demanded to implement Bairagarh formula under which shops are opened on all the days except Saturday and Sunday.
Earlier, a delegation had met state home minister Narottam Mishra in this regard but did not get favourable response. They sought time with minister again on Wednesday.
New Market Traders Association general secretary Ajay Dewanani said when Bairgarh can keep shops and malls open on days, why it can’t be permitted in the state capital.
“We do not like day-based and number-based formula. So, we want Bairagarh plan for all markets. We are ready to cooperate with the district administration for implementation of social distancing and other norms,” Dewanani said.
The district administration first implementation day- based formula but when it saw rush at shops, it introduced number-based plan for opening shops.
Akhil Bharatiya Vypar Mandal Mahasangh general secretary Anupam Agrawal said different formula for different shops promote Inspector Raj, which is not good for business. We have demanded time from home minister Narottam Mishra to discuss all things. Same formula should be applied for all the market and shops. “When malls and shops in Bairgarh have been permitted for all the days, same plan should be applied for markets of Old City and New Market and others,” he stated.
