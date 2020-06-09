Unlock 1.0 in Bhopal: BMC slaps Rs 20,500 fine for not wearing masks and spitting

Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday imposed a fine of Rs 20,500 for not wearing masks as well as for spitting. The fine for spitting was already in place at BMC. For masks, the fines began to be imposed from Tuesday. All the accused who were fined, said they had just come out of their houses and that is why they were not wearing masks. Some of them said they removed masks to have tea and to take deep breath.

But the teams had clicked their photographs and threatened them to get FIRs registered against them if they did not pay fine.