Madhya Pradesh: In Badnawar, Congress leader and supporters booked for violating social distancing norms

A case has been registered against Congress leader and ex-state forest minister Umang Singhar and his supporters for violation of social distancing norms at Badnawar town of Dhar district. The case has been registered under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of IPC.

Ahead of the bypoll Singhar had visited this constituency to meet the workers and people.

Badnawar MLA Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon has switched side from Congress to BJP when Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP in March.

The ex-minister held a press conference in which several people participated. BJP leaders of the area complained to the police about the violation of social distancing norms after which the police registered a case against the former minister under Section 188 of IPC.

Dhar District Congress president Bal Mukund Singh Gautam has also been booked in the matter.

Singhar later tweeted: "I had gone to Badnawar area of Dhar district to ascertain the problems being faced by farmers and labourers there. I will surrender in Badnawar. It should be remembered that the BJP government had fired upon the farmers in Mandsaur on June 6 three years back and yesterday was its anniversary."

Earlier, Singhar had discussion with party workers and draw strategies ahead of upcoming assembly by-elections.

In a press conference, Singhar took Dattigaon to task and said that after joining BJP, the rebel Congress MLA even did not bother to visit his constituency even during pandemic.

Regarding the inspections of Pratap Vidya Niketan and Kanwan gram panchayat, he accused the state government of not looking beyond its political bias. Ex-minister Singar also added that the MLAs who resigned from the Indian National Congress have been pressurised to do so. He also said that Jyotiraditya Scindia cannot be trusted anymore. He called all those leaving the party as traitors.

Block Congress president Kamal Singh Patel and other party members marked their presence.