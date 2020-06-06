Bhopal: BJP appoints in-charges for 24 assembly bypolls in Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed in-charges for the by-elections to be held on 24 assembly seats which fell vacant due to the resignation of the legislators.

The appointments were made by state party president Vishnu Dutt Sharma and General Secretary (organisation) Suhas Bhagat.

The party has given the command to conduct the by-elections to leaders who are considered to have good organizational ability.

According to information, the BJP has appointed Durgadas Vijay in charge of Jaura seat, Sundar Pal Singh Kushwaha in charge of Sumavali, Abhay Chaudhary for Morena seat, Megh Singh Gurjar for Dimani, Munna Singh Bhadauria for Ambah, Bharat Singh Kushwaha in Mehgaon and Vinod Gotia for the Gohad assembly bypoll.

The in-charge for Sagar's Surkhi assembly seat will be Bhupendra Singh. Jayant Malaiya will oversee the election in Gwalior and Gaurishankar Bisen has been made in-charge of the Gwalior East seat. Virendra Rana has been appointed to oversee the bypoll in Dabra and Mohan Singh Yadav for Bhander seat in Datia.

K.K. Srivastava will be in-charge of Karera seat in Shivpuri district, while Sharatendu Tiwari has been given the charge of Pohri constituency. Rodmal Nagar has been made in-charge of Bamuri seat in Guna.

Vishwas Sarang will be in-charge of Ashok Nagar seat while Alok Sharma will oversee the Mungawali seat by poll.

Rajendra Shukla has been appointed in-charge for Anuppur bypoll while Sanjay Pathak will be in-charge of Raisen.

Jitu Jirati will oversee the by-election in Hat Pipaliya.