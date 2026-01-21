MP News: 22 Injured As Tractor-Trolley Carrying Garlic Turns Turtle In Mandsaur |

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 22 people were injured after a tractor-trolley carrying labourers overturned late Tuesday night near Hanumantiya village in Daloda tehsil of Mandsaur district.

The accident occurred around 11:30 pm on the Hanumantiya Pal–Bhavgarh road when the labourers were returning to their native village, Sejpuria, after completing their day’s work. A total of 35 labourers were travelling in the trolley at the time of the accident.

According to eyewitnesses, a scooter suddenly appeared in front of the tractor-trolley. In an attempt to avoid hitting the scooter rider, the driver lost control over the wheels, causing the trolley to overturn on the roadside.

Local residents rushed to help the injured. Ambulances and private vehicles were used to transport the victims to the Daloda Community Health Centre.

After initial treatment, all 22 injured labourers were referred to the Mandsaur District Hospital. Two injured persons are currently admitted to the emergency ward, while one critically injured labourer was referred to Udaipur for advanced treatment.

Kushabai (70), Kailashbai (70), Maya Bai (70), Kaushalya Bai (70), and Pepa Bai (65) sustained critical injuries in the accident. Reena (50), Manjubai (50), Leela Bai (45), Kalabai (50), and Dhapu Bai (40) are among the other injured workers.

The trolley was loaded with garlic. Police said the tractor driver fled the scene after the accident. A search is on to locate the absconding driver, police said.