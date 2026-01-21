 MP News: 22 Injured As Tractor-Trolley Carrying Garlic Turns Turtle In Mandsaur
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: 22 Injured As Tractor-Trolley Carrying Garlic Turns Turtle In Mandsaur

MP News: 22 Injured As Tractor-Trolley Carrying Garlic Turns Turtle In Mandsaur

As many as 22 labourers were injured when a tractor-trolley overturned near Hanumantiya village in Mandsaur district late Tuesday night. The trolley, carrying 35 workers and loaded with garlic, lost balance while avoiding a scooter. The injured were shifted to Daloda CHC and later referred to Mandsaur District Hospital. Police are searching for the absconding driver.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 07:01 PM IST
article-image
MP News: 22 Injured As Tractor-Trolley Carrying Garlic Turns Turtle In Mandsaur |

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 22 people were injured after a tractor-trolley carrying labourers overturned late Tuesday night near Hanumantiya village in Daloda tehsil of Mandsaur district.

The accident occurred around 11:30 pm on the Hanumantiya Pal–Bhavgarh road when the labourers were returning to their native village, Sejpuria, after completing their day’s work. A total of 35 labourers were travelling in the trolley at the time of the accident.  

According to eyewitnesses, a scooter suddenly appeared in front of the tractor-trolley. In an attempt to avoid hitting the scooter rider, the driver lost control over the wheels, causing the trolley to overturn on the roadside.

Local residents rushed to help the injured. Ambulances and private vehicles were used to transport the victims to the Daloda Community Health Centre.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Politics: Shiv Sena (UBT) Appoints Former Mayor Kishori Pednekar As Group Leader In BMC
Mumbai Politics: Shiv Sena (UBT) Appoints Former Mayor Kishori Pednekar As Group Leader In BMC
Mumbai Crime: Real Estate Businessman Alleges ₹12-Crore Investment Fraud; EOW Registers FIR
Mumbai Crime: Real Estate Businessman Alleges ₹12-Crore Investment Fraud; EOW Registers FIR
Donald Trump At World Economic Forum: Top Quotes By US President In Davos - VIDEOS
Donald Trump At World Economic Forum: Top Quotes By US President In Davos - VIDEOS
Uran Heats Up Ahead Of Raigad District Council And Panchayat Samiti Elections On February 5
Uran Heats Up Ahead Of Raigad District Council And Panchayat Samiti Elections On February 5

After initial treatment, all 22 injured labourers were referred to the Mandsaur District Hospital.  Two injured persons are currently admitted to the emergency ward, while one critically injured labourer was referred to Udaipur for advanced treatment.

Read Also
MP’s Own Hachiko! Dog Refuses To Leave Owner’s Side Even After Death In Shivpuri; Chases Body...
article-image

Kushabai (70), Kailashbai (70), Maya Bai (70), Kaushalya Bai (70), and Pepa Bai (65) sustained critical injuries in the accident. Reena (50), Manjubai (50), Leela Bai (45), Kalabai (50), and Dhapu Bai (40) are among the other injured workers.

The trolley was loaded with garlic. Police said the tractor driver fled the scene after the accident. A search is on to locate the absconding driver, police said.

Read Also
MP News: Another Tigress Found Dead In Bandhavgarh Reserve As High Court Issues Notice To Govt Over...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Delhi To Take Decision On Vijay Shah; CM To Discuss After Returning From Davos
MP News: Delhi To Take Decision On Vijay Shah; CM To Discuss After Returning From Davos
MP News: 22 Injured As Tractor-Trolley Carrying Garlic Turns Turtle In Mandsaur
MP News: 22 Injured As Tractor-Trolley Carrying Garlic Turns Turtle In Mandsaur
MP News: 20-Year-Old Woman, Only 2 Feet Tall Seeks Financial Aid From Collector For Spinal Surgery...
MP News: 20-Year-Old Woman, Only 2 Feet Tall Seeks Financial Aid From Collector For Spinal Surgery...
MP News: Another Tigress Found Dead In Bandhavgarh Reserve As High Court Issues Notice To Govt Over...
MP News: Another Tigress Found Dead In Bandhavgarh Reserve As High Court Issues Notice To Govt Over...
Madhya Pradesh January 21, 2026, Weather Update: Cold Nights, Mild Days Across State: Afternoon...
Madhya Pradesh January 21, 2026, Weather Update: Cold Nights, Mild Days Across State: Afternoon...