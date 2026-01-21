MP News: Delhi To Take Decision On Vijay Shah; CM To Discuss After Returning From Davos | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP’s central leadership will act on the minister, Vijay Shah, for his comments on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.

The Supreme Court took a strong view against Shah and directed the state government to decide the case.

Now, the BJP’s central leadership will decide what political action the party will take against the minister.

When Chief Minister Mohan Yadav returns from Davos, he will hold talks with the party’s central leadership.

Afterwards, the party will begin action on the basis of the SC’s verdict. Because Shah is a tribal leader, the BJP wants to take a decision after weighing all pros and cons in the case.

If a case is registered against Shah, there will be pressure on Shah to resign from the cabinet. The state party leadership is pondering over the impact on the tribal people in case the organisation should act strongly against Shah.

The BJP’s central leadership was busy conducting the election of the party’s national president.

This was the reason that neither the CM nor the organisation discussed the case of Shah.

The state government sought a legal opinion. The Chief Minister will discuss the issue with the central leadership on the basis of the legal opinion.

According to sources, the issue will be discussed with the important office-bearers of the RSS.

After returning from Delhi, the party’s state unit president, Hemant Khandelwal, and Hitanand Sharma will seek Sangh's opinions over the issue.