 MP News: Delhi To Take Decision On Vijay Shah; CM To Discuss After Returning From Davos
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Delhi To Take Decision On Vijay Shah; CM To Discuss After Returning From Davos

MP News: Delhi To Take Decision On Vijay Shah; CM To Discuss After Returning From Davos

This was the reason that neither the CM nor the organization discussed the case of Shah. The state government sought a legal opinion. The chief minister will discuss the issue with the central leadership on the basis of the legal opinion. According to sources, the issue will be discussed with the important office-bearers of the RSS.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 09:04 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Delhi To Take Decision On Vijay Shah; CM To Discuss After Returning From Davos | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP’s central leadership will act on the minister, Vijay Shah, for his comments on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.

The Supreme Court took a strong view against Shah and directed the state government to decide the case.

Now, the BJP’s central leadership will decide what political action the party will take against the minister.

Read Also
Bhopal Slaughterhouse Case: Suspended Vet Transferred To Animal Husbandry Department Same Day
article-image

When Chief Minister Mohan Yadav returns from Davos, he will hold talks with the party’s central leadership.

FPJ Shorts
'Handshake Bhool Gaye Aap..': Pakistan Captain Salman Agha, PCB Take A DIG At Handshake Controversy In Viral Australia Series Promo
'Handshake Bhool Gaye Aap..': Pakistan Captain Salman Agha, PCB Take A DIG At Handshake Controversy In Viral Australia Series Promo
WOTR And Hindustan Unilever Foundation Launch Three-Year Programme To Boost Water Security And Livelihoods In Gadchiroli
WOTR And Hindustan Unilever Foundation Launch Three-Year Programme To Boost Water Security And Livelihoods In Gadchiroli
BJP Files Nominations For Raigad Zilla Parishad And Panchayat Samiti Amid Rally In Panvel
BJP Files Nominations For Raigad Zilla Parishad And Panchayat Samiti Amid Rally In Panvel
Viral Video Shows Hardik Pandya Nearly KNOCKS OUT Umpire With Powerful Shot In IND vs NZ 1st T20I
Viral Video Shows Hardik Pandya Nearly KNOCKS OUT Umpire With Powerful Shot In IND vs NZ 1st T20I

Afterwards, the party will begin action on the basis of the SC’s verdict. Because Shah is a tribal leader, the BJP wants to take a decision after weighing all pros and cons in the case.

If a case is registered against Shah, there will be pressure on Shah to resign from the cabinet. The state party leadership is pondering over the impact on the tribal people in case the organisation should act strongly against Shah.

The BJP’s central leadership was busy conducting the election of the party’s national president.

This was the reason that neither the CM nor the organisation discussed the case of Shah.

The state government sought a legal opinion. The Chief Minister will discuss the issue with the central leadership on the basis of the legal opinion.

According to sources, the issue will be discussed with the important office-bearers of the RSS.

After returning from Delhi, the party’s state unit president, Hemant Khandelwal, and Hitanand Sharma will seek Sangh's opinions over the issue.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Delhi To Take Decision On Vijay Shah; CM To Discuss After Returning From Davos
MP News: Delhi To Take Decision On Vijay Shah; CM To Discuss After Returning From Davos
Bhopal News: Dictionaries Of Kanjar, Kalbeliya, Banchhada, Nat, And Kalandar To Be Unveiled On...
Bhopal News: Dictionaries Of Kanjar, Kalbeliya, Banchhada, Nat, And Kalandar To Be Unveiled On...
MP News: Police Arrest E-Rickshaw Thief Within 24 Hours In Chhatarpur, Recover Vehicle Worth ₹6...
MP News: Police Arrest E-Rickshaw Thief Within 24 Hours In Chhatarpur, Recover Vehicle Worth ₹6...
MP News: 20-Year-Old Woman, Only 2 Feet Tall Seeks Financial Aid From Collector For Spinal Surgery...
MP News: 20-Year-Old Woman, Only 2 Feet Tall Seeks Financial Aid From Collector For Spinal Surgery...
MP News: Sheopur Woman Raped On Pretext Of Government Job In Sheopur; Patwari Gets 10 Years Jail &...
MP News: Sheopur Woman Raped On Pretext Of Government Job In Sheopur; Patwari Gets 10 Years Jail &...