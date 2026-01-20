 Bhopal Slaughterhouse Case: Suspended Vet Transferred To Animal Husbandry Department Same Day
A veterinary doctor suspended over a beef seizure controversy was transferred to the Animal Husbandry Department the same day, leading to confusion. Dr Beni Prasad Gaur, posted at the slaughterhouse, was suspended for alleged negligence in checking meat transportation and shifted to the AH Department. Dr Pankaj Kapoor was posted in his place, officials said.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 10:37 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There happens to be a lot of confusion after beef was found in a vehicle that came out of the slaughterhouse.

After the din at the meeting of the municipal council over the issue, the veterinary doctor posted in the slaughter house, Dr Beni Prasad Gaur, was suspended.

The day Gaur was suspended, he was transferred to the Animal Husbandry Department, and Dr Pankaj Kapoor was posted in the slaughterhouse. In the transfer order, Hathaikheda poultry farm was mentioned as Dr Gaur’s new place of posting.

The commissioner issued the suspension order of Gaur. In the order, it was mentioned that Dr Gaur had shown negligence in checking the transportation of suspicious beef.

In the order, it was also mentioned that the headquarters of Dr Gaur would be the office of the joint director of the veterinary services, Bhopal division. Director of the Animal Husbandry Department, Dr PS Patel, said that Dr Kapoor had been transferred to the Slaughterhouse in place Dr Gaur.

According to Patel, the decision to remove Dr Gaur in connection with the dispute over beef had already been taken. So, he was removed. He has been suspended after an order issued by the commissioner and attached to the office of the joint director, Patel said.

