Bhopal News: Aslam Chamda Dominated City’s Slaughterhouse Business For Over 2 Decades

Bhopal Cow Meat Scandal: Slaughterhouse Operator, Driver Sent To Jail; Role Of BMC Veterinary Staff Also Under Scrutiny |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amid controversy surrounding the Bhopal Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) Jinsi slaughterhouse and allegations of cow slaughter, it is alleged that Aslam Qureshi had maintained a monopoly over the slaughtering business in the state capital for more than two decades.

The BMC had reportedly issued tenders for the city slaughterhouse on at least seven times, but due to stringent terms and conditions, no bidder came forward. Eventually, the contract was offered to Aslam, also known as Aslam Chamda. Similarly, the tender for the BMC’s rendering plant was also awarded to him.

Sources claimed that no small or medium-level operator dared to enter the business if Aslam showed interest.

According to BMC officials, paperwork for constructing a modern slaughterhouse was reportedly been continued for nearly five years, but the repeated failure of tenders suggested that the corporation was not inclined to build the facility itself. Each tender lapsed without response, and the same conditions were retained every time, discouraging bidders.

NGT directives

According to BMC rules, the selected agency was required to construct the slaughterhouse at its own cost, involving an estimated investment of around Rs 10 crore, with no assured income. To complete formalities and demonstrate compliance with directives from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the government, the corporation continued issuing tenders up to seven times.

Changes in tender conditions

A meeting to discuss possible changes in tender conditions was held on February 5, 2021, in the presence of then Municipal Commissioner KVS Chaudhary, with inputs sought from engineers and stakeholders in the slaughtering business.

Initial norms for slaughterhouse

Experts opined that the rules needed revision. Under initial norms, only agencies from within the state with experience in operating modern slaughterhouses were eligible, despite the fact that no such facility existed anywhere in Madhya Pradesh. They suggested that if the corporation constructed the slaughterhouse itself, private operators might come forward to run it.

Van Vihar’s supply was also collapsed

Aslam was supplying meat to animals at Van Vihar National Park for a long period. In 2021, the tender was awarded to another firm whose owner was said to be a close associate of a Madhya Pradesh minister.

The new contractor started supplying meat at Rs 180 per kg but allegedly faced pressure and threats, reportedly including warnings not to assist the firm. Within a month, the new contractor failed to meet Van Vihar’s requirements, after which Aslam allegedly returned as the supplier at higher revised rates.