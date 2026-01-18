MP News: 27-Year-Old Engineer Discovers Husband’s Fake Income Tax Officer Claim 2 Years Later, Alleges Harassment | AI Generated Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 27-year-old woman engineer in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior discovered nearly 21 months after her marriage that her husband was neither an income tax officer nor posted in Kolkata, as he had claimed.

When she questioned her in-laws over the alleged deception, she was reportedly subjected to harassment.

The woman later approached the police, following which an FIR was registered against her husband.

According to the complaint, the husband demanded ₹70 lakh and a car as dowry while falsely claiming to be an income tax officer.

When the woman protested, she was allegedly beaten and thrown out of the house.

The investigation also revealed that the accused’s family and neighbours had falsely claimed to be income tax officers.

The woman’s husband is currently lodged in a Delhi jail, where his girlfriend has accused him of rape. Police are verifying these claims.

At the time of marriage, the groom was claimed to be an income tax officer.

A 27-year-old female engineer, a resident of City Center Mahalgaon, was married to Mahavir Awasthi (30), a resident of Kaimari village in the Sabalgarh area of Morena district, on April 21, 2024.

At the time of marriage, Mahavir’s family claimed that he was an income tax officer posted in Kolkata. During pre-wedding discussions, Mahavir had also introduced himself as a tax assistant in the Income Tax Department.

The woman’s parents reportedly spent around ₹40 lakh on the wedding.

A few months later, after her husband left the house, her in-laws allegedly began harassing her for dowry and demanded ₹70 lakh and a car.

Secret Revealed by Relatives

When the woman inquired with her relatives, she learned that her husband was not an income tax officer. When she confronted him about the deception, he allegedly told her, “Do whatever you want.” Following this, her in-laws threw her out of the house.

The woman later filed a complaint at the Women’s Police Station, Padav. She alleged that she was deceived into the marriage and that ₹40 lakh was taken as gifts. She further claimed that additional dowry is now being demanded from her.

Confirmation from Villagers

When police reached the accused’s village, Kaimari (Sabalgarh, Morena), villagers stated that they too believed that Radheshyam Awasthi’s elder son, Mahavir, was a senior officer in the Income Tax Department and owned a bungalow in Delhi, while his younger son was a doctor in Gwalior.

However, fearing rivalry and tension within the village, the residents refused to give written statements.

The Women’s Police Station said that based on the woman’s complaint, a case has been registered against her husband and in-laws for fraudulent marriage and demanding dowry.