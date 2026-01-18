Bhopal News: Van Vihar Starts Temporary Slaughter Facility To Feed Carnivores | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After the closure of BMC’s slaughter house following a cow meat-related row, Van Vihar has taken temporary permission from the district administration to operate a slaughter facility on its premises, ensuring meat supply to carnivorous animals like tigers, leopards and a hyena.

Interacting with Free Press, Van Vihar Director Vijay Kumar said that when the slaughter house run by Bhopal Municipal Corporation got shut down, special temporary permission was obtained from the district administration to operate the facility at Van Vihar itself. Buffaloes are slaughtered to feed the carnivorous animals of the park.

Earlier, temporary slaughter permission was granted only on national holidays, but this time the facility will continue until the BMC slaughter house resumes functioning.

Notably, Van Vihar houses 13 tigers, 18 leopards, and 1 hyena, all of which require daily meat for survival. Before the closure of BMC’s slaughter house, Van Vihar used to source certified buffalo meat to meet dietary needs of its carnivores.