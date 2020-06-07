Indore: Ondoor among establishments fined for flouting social distancing

Indore: A store of Ondoor, the grocery shopping supermarket, was among the establishments and people who on Saturday were fined for defying social distancing norms.

A team of Indore Municipal Corporation found that the social distancing norm put in place by district administration due to coronavirus cases in the city was being violated at an Ondoor located at Phooti Kothi Square.

The IMC team slapped a fine of Rs 1000 on the Ondoor manager. Besides, 13 other establishments and people were penalised for not maintaining social distancing.

Apart from this, the IMC also slapped fine on as many as 30 people roaming without a mask in public places. Some persons were fined for spitting in public places while one shopkeeper was penalised for the opening shop without obtaining the necessary permission.

The district administration eased lockdown restrictions from June 1 in the city which is worst hit in the state due to coronavirus infection. However, the relaxation was subjected to a condition that residents would follow social distancing norms while being in public places and wear masks. It had roped Indore Municipal Corporation into the task of penalising people found to be violating the norms.

Acting on the directives, IMC slapped spot fine ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 1000 for not wearing masks or not following social distancing.