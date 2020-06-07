Forest department rescues leopard who strayed into IIT Indore campus; watch video

Indore: A young leopard who had strayed into Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore campus was rescued by forest department on Sunday morning. The leopard was first spotted by security guards on Wednesday, said IIT Indore PRO Sunil Kumar.

“We had called upon forest department officials, who set up a trap for the leopard,” Kumar said. This is not the first time leopards have strayed into the campus. The last leopard was rescued from IIT Indore campus in January 2019. A hyena was spotted later in June 2019.

“Leopards straying into the campus is natural as the large open fields of the campus are right next to forest area,” District Forest Officer (DFO) TS Suliya said. He explained that that the leopard had naturally entered the campus looking for water and food.