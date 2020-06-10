Bhopal: Neither down nor out, doffed 75-year-old spends 11 weeks at auto stop

Bhopal: She is over 75. Yet, she is strong and bold. When the country fought the corona pandemic, she spent 11 weeks at an auto stop in Kolar, Bhopal.

As her relatives doffed her, Jaswanta Deen fought loneliness as well as fear of corona. She won both.

With Rs 400 in her hand and a little help from the volunteers, she has now safely reached her little abode in Jabalpur medical College.

Jaswanta had come to the capital city prior to lockdown to visit her sick sister-in-law in Kolar.

Unfortunately, her sister died of illness and the government imposed lockdown soon after. The family she came to visit shooed her away amid lockdown. They could not bear the cost of one extra life having lost their jobs.

The woman, left to her own self, had nowhere to go in the city. Nevertheless, she decided to help herself and reached Kolar auto stand. She found out that the government had banned the public transport as well.