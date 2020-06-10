Madhya Pradesh: 'Operation Kamal' to rebellion; BJP has a new 'Mr Dependable'

After his successful role in 'Operation Kamal' that toppled the Kamal Nath government and brought Jyotiraditya Scindia on the BJPs side, BJPs new 'Mr Dependable in Madhya Pradesh has another task cut out for him - to quell a rebellion. While minister Narottam Mishra has already started working on it for more than a week now, the Madhya Pradesh unit of the BJP is a house on fire ahead of the crucial bypolls.

A few days back Mishra went to meet Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya, an old BJP hand who is not happy with Scindia's induction into the party. Deeply entrenched in Sangh ideology, Pawaiya is also an accused in the Babri demolition case. Sources close to him say he sees the induction as "Congress-isation of BJP". With the Madhya Pradesh bypolls impending, an unhappy Pawaiya can prove costly for the BJP with his influence in the Gwalior-Chambal area. No wonder, Mishra went to his residence to appease him. But even after the meeting, Pawaiya asserted that the cadres need to be "listened to".

He thrives on anti-Scindia politics. The man had contested against both father and son.

He is also said to have met MP Vivek Shejwalkar and former minister Maya Singh. However, not everyone has an issue with Scindia himself. The Shejwalkar faction is strongly opposed to the faction led by central minister Narendra Tomar. In fact, the Tomar faction recently came out in the open against Shejwalkar's special appointment Kamal Makhijani as BJP's Gwalior district president. However, sources say Narottam Mishra is banking on the state RSS as Shejwalkar's father was a functionary.

Senior BJP leader Hitesh Vajpayee has conceded that there is growing dissent within the MP BJP, however he refused to give it too much importance. "These are matters related to the political survival of a few leaders. Things will be sorted out in the coming days," he told IANS.