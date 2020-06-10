FPJ Fast Facts: Why did the Kamal Nath government fall?

The trembling Congress government has been the talk of the political town since Jyotiraditya Scindia turned saffron in March. The recent viral audio used by the Congress government has cleared all the speculations of the public, where chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is heard accepting the Central governments' involvement in toppling the then-in-power Congress government.

Here are few facts which led to the fall of the Congress government in the state:

-The Congress in Madhya Pradesh has always been a divided house. The rivalry between Arjun and the Shukla Brothers in the 1980s is no hidden.

-The appointment of Kamal Nath as the President of the Madhya Pradesh Congress made him the power center in the state, besides the rivals Digvijay Singh Patil and Jyotiraditya Scindia. This aired the rumors of Kamal Nath having a cold eye towards Scindia.

-The tipping point came when the party chose Digvijay Singh over Scindia in the 2018 Rajya Sabha elections. Scindia’s supporters alleged Kamal Nath of ranking with Digvijay Singh and corner Scindia.

-The Congress won the 2018 Rajya Sabha elections making Scindia the face of the elections. The delay in deciding the state president elective irked Scindia and he left the party citing that he feels ignored at the party.

-The growing rift between Kamal Nath and Scindia created a cleft between the two, which remained unresolved due to lack of good communication as well as communicator.

-Clinching the chance, the BJP targeted Scindia and toppled a non-BJP government in the middle of an international health crisis. Scindia’s invisibility in the party turned a golden opportunity for BJP who has a constant hunger for expanding its political power.

- When Scindia left the party, the 22 Scindia loyalists also followed his footsteps and turned saffron. This made the Congress government fall on the face.-When Kamal Nath resigned from the power of chief minister of the set in March 2020, he said they the people had given a mandate for five years and the Congress party proved its majority thrice in the Assembly but the BJP was worried that if the government lasted the full term, it would not be able to return to power. Hence it tried to dismantle us.

-Questions were also raised on the Kamal Nath’s style of functioning. A rebel MLA claimed the Nath lacked the communication skills and always delayed with the works. Even neutral people did point out that Kamal Nath’s hands-on unilateral style of functioning didn’t go down well with many.