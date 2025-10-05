Madhya Pradesh October 5, 2025, Weather Updates: Expect Light Rain In State; Monsoon To Withdraw In 5 Days | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The monsoon has withdrawn from 12 districts of Madhya Pradesh, while it is expected to retreat from the remaining parts of the state by October 10.

Before its complete withdrawal, several areas are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall.

Weather expected on Sunday

Light Rain Alert: A thunderstorm and light rain alert has been issued for all districts of Madhya Pradesh.

What do meteorologists say?

The Meteorological Department has forecast light showers in many districts over the next three days, with chances of heavy rain if the weather system strengthens.

According to the weather office, a low-pressure area is currently active over the eastern part of the state, which may cause scattered rainfall in some regions.

On Saturday, more than 15 districts, including Bhopal, Indore, Betul, Datia, Chhatarpur (Khajuraho), Rewa, Sagar, Satna, Sidhi, Umaria, Shajapur, Sehore, Rajgarh, Dewas, and Agar-Malwa, received rainfall. The department has also issued an alert for light rain in several districts on Sunday.

So far, the monsoon has withdrawn from Gwalior, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Shivpuri, Guna, Agar-Malwa, Neemuch, Mandsaur, and Ratlam, along with parts of Rajgarh and Ashoknagar districts.

Officials said that while the conditions are not yet fully favorable for complete withdrawal, the monsoon is expected to retreat from the entire state by October 10.

This year, the monsoon entered Madhya Pradesh on June 16, a day later than usual. Typically, the monsoon withdraws from the state by October 6, but the formation of new weather systems could delay its departure this year.

Weather expected in next 2 days

October 5

October 6

