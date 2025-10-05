MP News: Collectors Of 2 Districts, CEOs Belong To Same Batch |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An odd situation has cropped up in two districts in the state after the issuance of the IAS officers' transfer list. According to the list, two 2016-batch IAS officers have been transferred to Bhind and Singrauli as collectors.

Kirodi Lal Meena has been posted as collector of Bhind, and Gourav Banel as collector of Singrauli. What is strange is that the chief executive officers of the district Panchayats of both these places also belong to the 2016 batch.

Sunil Dubey has been posted as district Panchayat CEO in Bhind and Jagdeesh Gome as CEO in Singrauli. Both are promotee officers. In districts, the district Panchayat CEOs work under collectors.

Because the collectors and CEOs belong to the same batch, a strange situation has developed. According to sources, the government is mulling over transferring the district Panchayat CEOs. In Singrauli, the CEO had been posted three days before the collector.

As the IAS officers posted in districts function under collectors, only junior officers are sent there. But this time, the officers of the same batch have been posted as collectors and CEOs of district Panchayats.

[Story by Staff Reporter]